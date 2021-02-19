SEARCH
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

19 Feb 2021 / 09:12 H.

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    Headlines

    - Sunak delays business rates review until autumn https://on.ft.com/2OUHNat

    - Robinhood chief apologises over GameStop affair https://on.ft.com/37rqrZc

    - UK to launch £800 million science research agency https://on.ft.com/2M3pxdH

    - ECB squashes Deutsche Bank plans to raise bonus pool by a third https://on.ft.com/3bgvOeN

    Overview

    - UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce on Friday a delay in the review of business rates until late this year.

    - Online trading platform Robinhood's chief executive, Vlad Tenev, apologised for his company's role in the frenzy over trading in GameStop Corp shares, during a hearing in Washington.

    - The UK government will formally launch an 800 million pound ($1.12 billion) agency to back "high-risk, high-reward" scientific research on Friday.

    - The European Central Bank squashed Deutsche Bank AG's plans to increase its bonus pool by more than a third after the German bank posted a small profit for the first time in six years.

    ($1 = 0.7156 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

