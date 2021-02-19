PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Sunak delays business rates review until autumn https://on.ft.com/2OUHNat

- Robinhood chief apologises over GameStop affair https://on.ft.com/37rqrZc

- UK to launch £800 million science research agency https://on.ft.com/2M3pxdH

- ECB squashes Deutsche Bank plans to raise bonus pool by a third https://on.ft.com/3bgvOeN

Overview

- UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce on Friday a delay in the review of business rates until late this year.

- Online trading platform Robinhood's chief executive, Vlad Tenev, apologised for his company's role in the frenzy over trading in GameStop Corp shares, during a hearing in Washington.

- The UK government will formally launch an 800 million pound ($1.12 billion) agency to back "high-risk, high-reward" scientific research on Friday.

- The European Central Bank squashed Deutsche Bank AG's plans to increase its bonus pool by more than a third after the German bank posted a small profit for the first time in six years.

($1 = 0.7156 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)