PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

UK ministers have urged companies to appoint more women to senior executive positions following the end of the Hampton-Alexander review into boardroom gender diversity.

Travel companies from airlines to hotels have experienced a surge in bookings after the UK government announced a plan for lockdown easing, despite a lack of certainty over the resumption of international travel.

Schools in England will be allocated a further 400 million pounds ($564.80 million) to help students catch up on lost learning, as the government announces plans for a long-term programme of recovery that will begin when children return on March 8.

The UK government reassured people on Tuesday they will not face major restrictions if they refuse to have a coronavirus vaccine with officials considering a recent COVID-19 test result as an alternative to 'vaccine passports'. ($1 = 0.7082 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)