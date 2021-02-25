PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- German accounting watchdog chief to step down in wake of Wirecard https://on.ft.com/2Ml2drY

- UK tech company sues Huawei and Goodix for patent infringement https://on.ft.com/3kxoMql

- Sunak to use US example for corporate tax increase https://on.ft.com/3klw9AQ

Overview

- Edgar Ernst, the head of Germany's accounting watchdog Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel, is to step down following mounting political pressure over corporate governance shortcomings exposed by the Wirecard fraud.

- WaveTouch, a British technology company, has accused Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co Ltd , China's largest developer of smartphone fingerprint sensors, of infringing on its technology and has launched legal proceedings against both companies.

- UK finance minister Rishi Sunak will use the election of Joe Biden as partial cover for a big Budget increase in corporation tax rates next week, arguing that the U.S. president is also planning a rise in business taxes. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)