PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- German online retailer MyTheresa valued at $2.2 bln in US listing https://on.ft.com/3iuO6vQ

- UK to examine post-Brexit support for music industry https://on.ft.com/3p6ER7y

- Boris Johnson says UK ready to deploy tweaked vaccines https://on.ft.com/2MbYqN7

- United Airlines promises more cost cuts as cash burn rises https://on.ft.com/3ixHOvA

Overview

- German online luxury retailer MyTheresa was valued at $2.2 billion in its initial public offering in New York on Wednesday.

- UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is examining post-Brexit financial support for the music industry, which is facing higher costs and new red tape when organising tours in the EU.

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday declared Britain was ready to quickly deploy tweaked vaccines to combat new variants of coronavirus.

- United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it aims to cut about $2 billion of annual costs through 2023 as it charts a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that drove its fourth straight quarterly loss.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)