PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Airbus to raise production more slowly as pandemic bites https://on.ft.com/3o5ZJe6

- Intel says hacker obtained financially sensitive information https://on.ft.com/3937FIK

- JPMorgan Chase holds Jamie Dimon's annual pay steady at $31.5 mln https://on.ft.com/39UUWag

- Nissan greets Brexit deal as chance to expand range at Sunderland https://on.ft.com/3o26ttb

Overview

- Airbus SE is increasing production of its single-aisle passenger jets more slowly than expected, dampening hopes of an early recovery for an industry devastated by the collapse in air travel.

- U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp said it was the victim of a hacker who stole financially sensitive information from its website on Thursday, prompting the company to release its earnings statement ahead of schedule.

- JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will not get a raise in his annual pay and will receive $31.5 million for his work in 2020, the bank said on Thursday.

- Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said the Brexit deal had created a "positive environment" that puts the Japanese carmaker at an advantage over rivals than import models to the UK.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)