PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 25

Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc is set to buy collapsed British department store group Debenhams in a cut-price deal that will result in the closure of the group's remaining department stores.

German lender Deutsche Bank AG is probing alleged mis-selling of investment banking products by its staff to clients in breach of European Union rules.

A group of British members of parliament said on Monday that the Bank of England should stop buying bonds from businesses whose activities accelerate global warming.

