PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Headlines

Richard Branson-backed Spac in talks to merge with 23andMe https://on.ft.com/2M8bjbq

Schools in England to remain closed until at least early March https://on.ft.com/3aec3DU

EU demands UK COVID vaccines from AstraZeneca to make up shortfall https://on.ft.com/3abDwX2

Overview

Richard Branson-backed special purpose acquisition company, VG Acquisition Corp, is in talks to merge with 23andMe, in a deal that would vault the genetics testing start-up on to public markets.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said schools in England will not reopen until March 8 at the earliest, confirming that the nationwide lockdown will continue for at least another five weeks.

The European Union has asked British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc if it can divert coronavirus vaccines from UK factories to make up a shortfall in supplies to its member states, a demand that could unleash an explosive post-Brexit political fight.

