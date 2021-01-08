SEARCH
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 8

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    Headlines

    - Travellers to England face compulsory Covid checks https://on.ft.com/3q3HiYz

    - US to delay tariff on French goods over digital sales tax https://on.ft.com/39fMGRG

    - Johnson admits to early problems with jabs programme https://on.ft.com/35g4NWD

    - Daimler avoids fines after hitting European CO2 targets https://on.ft.com/3bkRloa

    Overview

    - Passengers arriving into England from abroad will be compelled to take tests for Covid-19 before they travel in an effort to limit the spread of new strains of coronavirus.

    - The United States will delay imposing tariffs on $1.3 bn of French goods in response to the country's digital services tax, heading off an escalation in transatlantic trade tensions just ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

    - Boris Johnson on Thursday admitted to early problems with the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme but insisted the government was on track to hit its target of inoculating almost 14m people by February 15.

    - Germany's Daimler comfortably reached EU-wide carbon emissions targets in 2020 because of a last-minute boom in the sale of electric and hybrid cars, the boss of the Mercedes-Benz-owner said.

