PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Travellers to England face compulsory Covid checks

- US to delay tariff on French goods over digital sales tax

- Johnson admits to early problems with jabs programme

- Daimler avoids fines after hitting European CO2 targets

Overview

- Passengers arriving into England from abroad will be compelled to take tests for Covid-19 before they travel in an effort to limit the spread of new strains of coronavirus.

- The United States will delay imposing tariffs on $1.3 bn of French goods in response to the country's digital services tax, heading off an escalation in transatlantic trade tensions just ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

- Boris Johnson on Thursday admitted to early problems with the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme but insisted the government was on track to hit its target of inoculating almost 14m people by February 15.

- Germany's Daimler comfortably reached EU-wide carbon emissions targets in 2020 because of a last-minute boom in the sale of electric and hybrid cars, the boss of the Mercedes-Benz-owner said.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)