PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

BT Group Plc said on Monday it would be "impossible" to completely remove all the equipment made by China's Huawei in its telecommunications networks in less than a decade.

England will make wearing a face cover mandatory in all shops and supermarkets from July 24.

The High Court in London heard on Monday that Roger Jenkins received a 50 million pound ($62.74 million) exit package when he left Barclays Plc in 2009 after being paid 39 million pounds in annual pay and bonuses for at least two years in a row. ($1 = 0.7969 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)