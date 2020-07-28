PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Moderna begins first late-stage U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine https://on.ft.com/2En2BBX

- Intel engineering executive leaves in leadership shake-up https://on.ft.com/2Eqve1f

- Nike diversity chief leaves after two years in role https://on.ft.com/3f6mQkf

Overview

- Moderna Inc has given the first doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to participants in what will be a 30,000-person trial, as the U.S. moved into a new phase in the race to develop a vaccine by the start of next year.

- Intel Corp announced several management changes on Monday which include the departure of Murthy Renduchintala, who had been in charge of the U.S. chipmaker's manufacturing, engineering and technology, following setbacks in its advanced manufacturing development.

- Nike Inc's director of diversity and inclusion Kellie Leonard, is stepping down after just two years in the role, according to an email to Nike staff in which chief executive officer John Donahoe called the moves "a structural shift".

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)