PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

Headlines

Sunak to unveil £3 bln green package as part of coronavirus stimulus https://on.ft.com/2NZrNQq

Aviva appoints Amanda Blanc as chief https://on.ft.com/3iBZq9m

António Horta-Osório to step down from Lloyds in 2021 https://on.ft.com/3f6D8tZ

Pret A Manger to cut '1,000 plus' jobs and close 30 stores https://on.ft.com/3grYClk

Overview

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 3 billion pounds ($3.75 billion) of energy efficiency measures on Wednesday as part of a wider coronavirus stimulus aimed at boosting the economy.

UK insurer Aviva has appointed Amanda Blanc as its new chief executive on Monday in an unexpected move that increases the prospect of a radical restructuring at one of Britain's biggest insurers.

Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive António Horta-Osório will step down next year after the arrival of a new chairman.

British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Monday it has announced plans to cut 1,000 or more jobs and close 30 stores as it wrestles with a precipitous drop in UK sales.

($1 = 0.8001 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)