PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16

- UK to expand nuclear stockpile in post-Brexit security review https://on.ft.com/3vqQJoB

- Glencore completes changing of the guard https://on.ft.com/3cyyIMs

- Priti Patel insists new laws will protect women https://on.ft.com/3tpeATI

- Downing Street is to raise the number of Trident nuclear warheads the UK can stockpile by more than 40% in its integrated review of defence, security and foreign policy to be published on Tuesday.

- Glencore Plc's top coal trader is to depart, completing a change of the old guard at the top of world's most powerful commodity trader.

- Priti Patel insisted on Monday that the UK government was committed to preventing violence against women as she tried to dispel concerns that proposed legislation will fail to tackle the issue adequately.

