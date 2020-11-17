PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

G4S steps up defence against takeover with praise for cash business

Hollywood set to take control of Wrexham football club

Spanish bank BBVA in merger talks with smaller rival Sabadell

Overview

Security group G4S Plc sought to shore up its defence against hostile takeover bid from smaller rival GardaWorld, arguing its cash management business was comparable in value to a financial technology company.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have won approval from supporters to buy the oldest football club in Wales Wrexham AFC.

BBVA is in merger talks with its smaller domestic rival Sabadell as consolidation in the Spanish banking sector steps up a gear.

