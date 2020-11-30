PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK to ban installation of Huawei 5G equipment from September https://on.ft.com/3lifVaI

Standard Life Aberdeen to offload Parmenion advisory arm https://on.ft.com/2KSAC0n

Xavier Niel-backed Spac looks to build organic food 'champion' https://on.ft.com/33tzMxl

Overview

The United Kingdom will ban the installation of new Huawei equipment in 5G telecoms networks from Sept. 2021.

Standard Life Aberdeen Plc has decided to offload Parmenion advisory arm, as new Chief Executive Stephen Bird began reshaping FTSE 100 investment group.

French telecoms magnate Xavier Niel is teaming up with other two prominent French businessmen to form a blank-cheque company that caters to the demand for organic food and more sustainable consumer goods.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)