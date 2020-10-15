PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Value fund manager AJO to shut down after losses https://on.ft.com/2T8iv7D

Deloitte resigns as EG Group auditor over governance concerns https://on.ft.com/3iVaX2d

KPMG UK delays results as COVID-19 forces rethink on partners' pay https://on.ft.com/2H7bTTW

Overview

Quantitative fund manager AJO Partners said it plans to shut down its business at the end of the year and return money to its clients after steep losses in several of its value funds.

Deloitte has resigned as an auditor of UK's petrol station operator EG Group because of concerns over its governance and internal controls, according to four people briefed on the matter.

UK's accounting firm KPMG to postpone the publication of its latest annual results as it evaluates the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic on its finances. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)