PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn business leaders this week that "time is running out" to prepare for the end of Britain's Brexit transition period on Jan. 1.

U.S. banks Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have warned their staff that their bonuses will not keep pace with blowout performances in areas like fixed-income trading and debt and equity underwriting.

WPP Plc has rediscovered its appetite for acquisitions, according to Chief Executive Officer Mark Read who has sought to mend the advertising group's finances and make it fit for the digital age.

