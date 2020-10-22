SEARCH
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 22

22 Oct 2020

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    Headlines

    UK and EU to resume talks in final push for post-Brexit trade deal

    https://on.ft.com/37xtDTI

    Sunak set to provide more help for hospitality businesses

    https://on.ft.com/34gaofk

    FCA says 12m in UK set to be left struggling with debt

    https://on.ft.com/3of7UWM

    Anglo American faces huge class-action lawsuit over Zambia mine

    https://on.ft.com/31xhMRI

    Overview

    The European Union and Britain will resume Brexit talks on Thursday after London agreed to lift the block on negotiations.

    British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to provide emergency support for struggling hospitality businesses in areas which are under tier 2 restrictions.

    UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) urged borrowers impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns to take support from their lenders, as its figures show 12 million Britons are likely to struggle with bills or loan repayments.

    Anglo American Plc's South African subsidiary is being sued on behalf of more than 100,000 Zambians over the toxic legacy of a huge mine in which it held a stake for decades. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

