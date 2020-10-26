PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK considers shorter Covid self-isolation period

Royal Mail's chairman says its letter-delivery duty is 'not economic'

Chipmaker Imagination Technologies kicks off strategic review

Overview

The British government is considering to reduce the quarantine period for those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chairman of British postal services firm Royal Mail Plc says that duty to deliver the post six days a week is "not economic" as it stands.

Chief executive of UK-based company Imagination Technologies has started a strategic review of the UK chip designer.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)