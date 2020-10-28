SEARCH
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28

28 Oct 2020 / 09:16 H.

    Business leaders seek post-Brexit task force with Downing Street

    Unilever to become UK company despite Dutch tax threat

    LVMH and Tiffany in talks to cut price of $16.6 bln deal

    UK pensions regulator warns trustees over signs of employer distress

    CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said that business leaders and government officials are planning to set up a task force to help companies adapt to life outside the European Union next year.

    Unilever Plc said on Tuesday boards of UK and Dutch entities had chosen to go ahead with combining them into a single London-based company.

    French luxury goods giant LVMH is in talks to renegotiate its $16.6 billion takeover of U.S. jeweller Tiffany .

    British pensions regulator is to warn trustees of thousands of company final salary-style pension plans to be more alert for signs of employer distress.

