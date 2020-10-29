PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 29

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Tiffany board approves sale to LVMH at lower price
Asda buyers' petrol stations business hit by Moody's downgrade
Internal Google document reveals campaign against EU lawmakers
Top shareholders in Kaz Minerals launch 3 billion pounds buyout
Overview
U.S. Jeweller Tiffany & Co's board has agreed to a slightly lower price to approve its acquisition by French luxury goods group LVMH.
Petrol station operator EG Group was downgraded by ratings agency Moody's over governance issues and high debt levels.
Alphabet Inc owned Google is planning an aggressive campaign targeted against French commissioner Thierry Breton and other regulators in Brussels to weaken support for new rules curbing big tech's power.
The two largest shareholders in London-listed copper miner Kaz Minerals have made a 3 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) all-cash buyout offer for the group.
($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)