PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Bridgewater settles suit filed by former co-chief executive https://on.ft.com/30DcPX7

- Facebook to defy new Turkish social media law https://on.ft.com/3jA6raI

- Johnson heralds UK green investment to meet climate targets https://on.ft.com/2Ssaie3

Overview

- Eileen Murray, the former co-chief executive of Bridgewater Associates, has reached a settlement with the hedge fund after filing a lawsuit alleging it tried "to silence her voice" in a gender discrimination dispute.

- Facebook has decided to defy a new law in Turkey requiring social media companies to establish a formal presence in the country, and has informed the Turkish government that it would not be complying with the legislation, which went into force last week, said two people familiar with the matter. https://on.ft.com/3jA6raI

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil plans on Tuesday to invest 160 million pounds ($207.79 million) in building the next generation of wind turbines and other green energy policies to help the UK meet its climate targets — including hydrogen fuel, carbon capture and storage, wind farms and bringing forward the ban on the sale of new petrol cars. https://on.ft.com/2Ssaie3 ($1 = 0.7700 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)