PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 10

10 Sep 2020 / 08:13 H.

    Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    Headlines

    - Pelosi says 'no chance' of US-UK trade deal if Irish peace undermined https://on.ft.com/2FhZigj

    - Newcastle claims Premier League shot down 300 mln pound Saudi takeover https://on.ft.com/35mffNa

    - LVMH says it cannot complete Tiffany takeover after France intervenes https://on.ft.com/2GMyDIU

    - Orsted picks former Lego executive Mads Nipper to be new chief https://on.ft.com/33cximd

    Overview

    - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that there is "absolutely no chance" of any potential U.S.-UK trade deal passing the Congress if the UK undermines the Good Friday accord.

    - Newcastle United has accused the Premier League of rejecting and not acting "appropriately" in scrutinising a 300 million pound takeover deal of the club by Saudi Arabia.

    - Luxury goods group LVMH said it was no longer possible for the conglomerate to carry out its $16 billion acquisition of Tiffany & Co after the French government asked it to delay closure deadlines.

    - Danish renewable energy group Orsted A/S said it has appointed former Lego marketing boss Mads Nipper, one of Denmark's leading corporate advocates of sustainability, to replace its outgoing CEO Henrik Poulsen.

    (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

