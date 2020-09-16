PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Thomas Cook relaunches as online-only holiday brand https://on.ft.com/3hvVfdr

- Share reward for founder of blank-cheque company in focus after $4.8bn Opendoor deal https://on.ft.com/3hyGCG4

- Apple widens watch and iPad ranges to lure customers https://on.ft.com/2GUWUfN

- Kraft Heinz sells parts of cheese business for $3.2bn https://on.ft.com/3c9OnBq

Overview

- Thomas Cook, which went Bankrupt in September 2019, re-emerged as an online-only travel company on Wednesday after being revived by its biggest shareholder Fosun Tourism Group .

- SoftBank Group Corp backed Opendoor Labs Inc said on Tuesday it would merge with a blank-cheque firm to go public in a deal which will value the company at $4.8 billion.

- Apple Inc on Tuesday launched new versions of iPad and watch as it aims to repeat a feat it managed with the iPhone and lure in a wider range of customers.

- Kraft Heinz Co said on Tuesday it would divest its natural cheese business to France-based Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion in an all-cash deal.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)