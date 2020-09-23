PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 23

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Overview
- The Financial Conduct Authority is trying to ban insurance companies from charging existing customers more than new ones for motor and home cover.
- US-based private equity firm Lone Star has pulled out of the race to buy British supermarket Asda.
- UK fintech TransferWise doubled profits in the last financial year and said it had continued to grow in 2020 despite the "volatility" brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Deutsche Bank plans to shutter one in five branches in its home market in Germany as the country's largest lender strives to return to profitability.
