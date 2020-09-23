SEARCH
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 23

23 Sep 2020 / 08:26 H.

    Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    Headlines

    - UK insurers to be blocked from favouring new customers https://on.ft.com/2EsM7c0

    - Private equity group Lone Star pulls out of £6.5bn race for Asda https://on.ft.com/2EnxGWu

    - TransferWise doubles profits despite 'volatility'' from pandemic https://on.ft.com/3hUPFBl

    - Deutsche Bank plans to close 1 in 5 branches in Germany https://on.ft.com/32RXe7C

    Overview

    - The Financial Conduct Authority is trying to ban insurance companies from charging existing customers more than new ones for motor and home cover.

    - US-based private equity firm Lone Star has pulled out of the race to buy British supermarket Asda.

    - UK fintech TransferWise doubled profits in the last financial year and said it had continued to grow in 2020 despite the "volatility" brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

    - Deutsche Bank plans to shutter one in five branches in its home market in Germany as the country's largest lender strives to return to profitability.

    (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

