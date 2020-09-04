PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Pret A Manger shifts to dinner deliveries and out-of-town shops https://on.ft.com/3bwH4TV

- Sunak's 'eat out to help out' scheme beats expectations https://on.ft.com/31WhMvi

- Scottish Labour leader rejects calls for his resignation https://on.ft.com/31WTl0U

- Home Office unclear on returning asylum seekers to EU post-Brexit https://on.ft.com/2QRi5RV

Overview

- Pret A Manger is to deliver dinners to city dwellers and open more suburban branches as it fights to revive its business after the sudden loss of its traditional office worker clientele.

- The popularity of Rishi Sunak's "eat out to help out" restaurant discounts exceeded the UK Treasury's estimates, with 100 million meals eaten at an interim taxpayer cost of 522 million pounds ($692.49 million) by the end of August.

- Labour's embattled Scottish leader has dismissed calls for his resignation, warning critics in his increasingly rebellious party that he instead wants "new blood" among candidates for crucial elections to the parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh next year.

- Home Office officials admitted on Thursday they did not know whether the UK would still be able to return asylum-seekers to EU countries where they had previously lived or sought asylum after Britain's Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year. ($1 = 0.7538 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)