LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Friday trading had slowed further in recent weeks as a result of government curbs to stem a second wave of COVID-19 and it would likely cut a further 400 jobs.

Owned by investment group JAB Holdings, Pret cut 2,800 jobs or a third of its workforce in August.

(Reporting by James Davey)