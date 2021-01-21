Priest injured in Madrid blast dies in hospital

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A Catholic priest who was retrieved from the rubble of a Church building in central Madrid that was destroyed by a presumed gas explosion died on Thursday, the Madrid archdiocese said in a statement.

Three other people were known to have died from the blast on Wednesday and 10 others were injured.

Madrid's Emergency Services said all available evidence pointed to the blast in Calle Toledo, a street leading out from the city centre, being caused by a gas leak. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Nathan Allen, Tsvetelia Tsolova, Belen Carreno; Editing by Kevin Liffey)