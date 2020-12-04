Primark seeing "phenomenal" trading after end of lockdowns -finance chief

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Trading at Primark stores that reopened this week after COVID-19 lockdowns has been "phenomenal", the finance chief of the fashion chain's owner Associated British Foods said on Friday.

"It's very clear that our trading before the lockdown and now our trading these first few days after lockdown (is) way higher than we had previously expected," John Bason told Reuters.

"It is phenomenal, in some cases we haven't seen anything like it," he said. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)