Primeira Liga Standings

Jan 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 13 11 2 0 30 8 35 .............................................. 2 Benfica 13 10 1 2 28 13 31 .............................................. 3 Porto 12 9 1 2 31 15 28 4 Braga 13 9 0 4 23 13 27 .............................................. 5 Guimarães 11 6 1 4 13 10 19 .............................................. 6 Paços Ferreira 12 5 4 3 15 12 19 7 Santa Clara 12 4 2 6 11 15 14 8 Marítimo 13 4 2 7 15 18 14 9 Rio Ave 13 3 5 5 9 15 14 10 Nacional 12 3 4 5 11 15 13 11 Gil Vicente 12 3 4 5 9 12 13 12 Moreirense 12 3 4 5 8 13 13 13 Belenenses 12 2 6 4 6 9 12 14 Tondela 13 3 3 7 10 22 12 15 Famalicão 12 2 5 5 13 20 11 16 Portimonense 13 3 2 8 9 17 11 .............................................. 17 Boavista 12 1 7 4 12 20 10 18 Farense 12 2 3 7 12 18 9 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation