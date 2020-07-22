Primeira Liga Standings

Jul 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 33 26 4 3 73 20 82 ................................................ 2 Benfica 32 22 5 5 65 25 71 ................................................ 3 Sporting CP 33 18 6 9 48 32 60 4 Braga 33 17 6 10 59 39 57 ................................................ 5 Famalicão 33 14 11 8 50 48 53 ................................................ 6 Rio Ave 33 14 10 9 46 36 52 7 Guimarães 33 13 10 10 51 36 49 8 Moreirense 33 10 13 10 41 42 43 9 Gil Vicente 33 11 9 13 37 41 42 10 Santa Clara 33 11 9 13 34 39 42 11 Boavista 33 10 9 14 28 37 39 12 Marítimo 33 9 11 13 31 39 38 13 Paços Ferreira 33 11 5 17 33 49 38 14 Belenenses 33 9 8 16 27 52 35 15 Tondela 33 8 9 16 28 43 33 16 Setúbal 33 6 13 14 25 43 31 ................................................ 17 Portimonense 33 6 12 15 28 45 30 18 Aves 32 5 2 25 24 62 17 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation