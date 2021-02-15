Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 18 15 3 0 38 10 48 ............................................... 2 Porto 19 12 5 2 43 21 41 ............................................... 3 Braga 18 12 1 5 32 18 37 4 Benfica 18 11 4 3 32 16 37 ............................................... 5 Paços Ferreira 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 ............................................... 6 Guimarães 18 9 4 5 22 17 31 7 Santa Clara 18 7 4 7 20 21 25 8 Moreirense 18 6 6 6 17 22 24 9 Rio Ave 19 5 7 7 16 22 22 10 Nacional 19 5 6 8 18 24 21 11 Portimonense 19 5 4 10 18 24 19 12 Belenenses 19 3 9 7 9 15 18 13 Tondela 18 5 3 10 17 29 18 14 Marítimo 18 5 2 11 17 26 17 15 Farense 18 4 4 10 20 27 16 16 Gil Vicente 19 4 4 11 15 26 16 ............................................... 17 Boavista 19 2 9 8 19 32 15 18 Famalicão 19 3 6 10 17 32 15 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation