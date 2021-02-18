Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 19 16 3 0 40 10 51 ............................................... 2 Porto 19 12 5 2 43 21 41 ............................................... 3 Braga 19 13 1 5 33 18 40 4 Benfica 19 11 5 3 33 17 38 ............................................... 5 Paços Ferreira 19 10 5 4 26 16 35 ............................................... 6 Guimarães 19 9 5 5 24 19 32 7 Moreirense 19 6 7 6 18 23 25 8 Santa Clara 19 7 4 8 20 22 25 9 Rio Ave 19 5 7 7 16 22 22 10 Nacional 19 5 6 8 18 24 21 11 Tondela 19 6 3 10 19 30 21 12 Portimonense 19 5 4 10 18 24 19 13 Belenenses 19 3 9 7 9 15 18 14 Farense 19 4 5 10 22 29 17 15 Marítimo 19 5 2 12 18 28 17 16 Gil Vicente 19 4 4 11 15 26 16 ............................................... 17 Boavista 19 2 9 8 19 32 15 18 Famalicão 19 3 6 10 17 32 15 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation