Primeira Liga Standings

Dec 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 9 7 2 0 23 7 23 ............................................ 2 Benfica 9 7 0 2 21 11 21 ............................................ 3 Porto 9 6 1 2 23 13 19 4 Braga 9 6 0 3 14 9 18 ............................................ 5 Guimarães 9 5 1 3 7 7 16 ............................................ 6 Paços Ferreira 9 4 2 3 11 10 14 7 Santa Clara 9 4 1 4 10 9 13 8 Belenenses 9 2 5 2 5 6 11 9 Rio Ave 9 2 5 2 5 7 11 10 Nacional 9 2 4 3 9 11 10 11 Famalicão 9 2 4 3 13 18 10 12 Gil Vicente 9 2 3 4 8 10 9 13 Moreirense 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 14 Farense 9 2 2 5 11 14 8 15 Boavista 9 1 5 3 10 15 8 16 Tondela 9 2 2 5 9 18 8 ............................................ 17 Portimonense 9 2 1 6 6 12 7 18 Marítimo 9 2 1 6 10 15 7 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation