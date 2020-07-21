Primeira Liga Standings

Jul 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 32 25 4 3 67 19 79 ................................................ 2 Benfica 32 22 5 5 65 25 71 ................................................ 3 Sporting CP 32 18 5 9 48 32 59 4 Braga 32 17 6 9 59 38 57 ................................................ 5 Famalicão 33 14 11 8 50 48 53 ................................................ 6 Rio Ave 33 14 10 9 46 36 52 7 Guimarães 33 13 10 10 51 36 49 8 Moreirense 32 10 13 9 40 36 43 9 Gil Vicente 33 11 9 13 37 41 42 10 Santa Clara 33 11 9 13 34 39 42 11 Boavista 33 10 9 14 28 37 39 12 Marítimo 33 9 11 13 31 39 38 13 Paços Ferreira 33 11 5 17 33 49 38 14 Belenenses 33 9 8 16 27 52 35 15 Tondela 32 7 9 16 27 43 30 16 Portimonense 33 6 12 15 28 45 30 ................................................ 17 Setúbal 32 6 12 14 25 43 30 18 Aves 32 5 2 25 24 62 17 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation