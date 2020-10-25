Primeira Liga Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 4 4 0 0 13 3 12 ............................................ 2 Porto 5 3 1 1 13 6 10 ............................................ 3 Sporting CP 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 4 Santa Clara 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 ............................................ 5 Guimarães 4 2 1 1 2 1 7 ............................................ 6 Braga 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 7 Nacional 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 8 Marítimo 4 2 0 2 6 7 6 9 Moreirense 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 10 Belenenses 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 11 Gil Vicente 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 12 Paços Ferreira 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 13 Famalicão 4 1 2 1 7 10 5 14 Tondela 5 1 2 2 4 8 5 15 Portimonense 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 16 Rio Ave 4 0 3 1 2 5 3 ............................................ 17 Boavista 4 0 2 2 4 10 2 18 Farense 4 0 1 3 5 9 1 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation