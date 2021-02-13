Primeira Liga Summaries

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Friday (start times are WET) Famalicão (0) 0 Yellow card: Verdonk 45, Ivo Rodrigues 49, Pêpê Rodrigues 84 Subs used: Verdonk 33 (Rúben Vinagre), Jhonata Robert 66 (Ivo Rodrigues), Diogo Figueiras 66 (Riccieli), Anderson Silva 77 (Alexandre Guedes), Valenzuela 77 (Heriberto Tavares) Belenenses (0) 0 Yellow card: Silvestre Varela 22, Tiago Esgaio 59, Phete 69, Bruno Ramires 93 Subs used: Afonso Sousa 75 (Miguel Cardoso), Afonso Taira 75 (Phete), Dieguinho 83 (Cassierra), Francisco Teixeira 89 (Silvestre Varela), Bruno Ramires 89 (Sithole) Referee: Nuno Miguel Serrano Almeida ................................................................. Saturday, February 13 fixtures (WET/GMT) Nacional v Farense (1530) Vitória Guimarães v Rio Ave (1800) Porto v Boavista (2030) Sunday, February 14 fixtures (WET/GMT) Portimonense v Gil Vicente (1500) Santa Clara v Sporting Braga (1730) Moreirense v Benfica (2015) Monday, February 15 fixtures (WET/GMT) Sporting CP v Paços de Ferreira (2015) Tuesday, February 16 fixtures (WET/GMT) Tondela v Marítimo (1745) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (WET/GMT) Vitória Guimarães v Farense (2145)