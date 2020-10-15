Pro Football Hall of Fame DE Dean dies

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Fred Dean died late Wednesday night. He was 68.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game -- commitment, integrity, courage -- over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred's wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations."

A two-time first team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, Dean entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in 1975.

Dean earned Pro Bowl selections in 1979 and 1980 with the Chargers before being traded to the 49ers during the 1981 season. He then helped San Francisco to the franchise's first Super Bowl title following the 1981 season.

Dean also earned Pro Bowl nods in 1981 and 1983 and played a role in the 49ers' Super Bowl championship following the 1984 season.

Dean recorded 13 fumble recoveries and one interception in 141 career games (82 starts) with the Chargers (1975-81) and 49ers (1981-85). Former Niners owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. presented Dean for induction into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

--Field Level Media