Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed vote

CARACAS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela's electoral authority said early on Monday that 67.6% of 5.2 million votes were for pro-Maduro candidates during a parliamentary election held on Sunday which the main opposition coalition boycotted as they considered it a fraud.

The electoral board's president, Indira Alfonzo, in comments broadcast on state television, said 31% of eligible voters participated in the ballot. (Reporting by Vivian Sequera, Deisy Buitrago, Corina Pons and Mayela Armas Writing by Angus Berwick)