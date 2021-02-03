SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

PRODUCTION OF SPUTNIK V IN BRAZIL WILL BEGIN IN APRIL, REACH 8 MLN DOSES/MONTH BY MAY - CEO MARQUES

03 Feb 2021 / 11:21 H.

    PRODUCTION OF SPUTNIK V IN BRAZIL WILL BEGIN IN APRIL, REACH 8 MLN DOSES/MONTH BY MAY - CEO MARQUES

    Did you like this article?

    email blast