DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Oil production resumed early July at the Wafra oilfield, shared by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, after a five-year halt, the Kuwaiti oil ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

Production also resumed at another shared field, Khafji, on July 1, after a one-month halt, it said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)