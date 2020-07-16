Proportion of COVID-19 contacts reached by English tracing scheme steadies

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The proportion of the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace system was broadly steady in its fifth week of operation, figures from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

The Department of Health said 3,579 positive cases were transferred to service in the latest week, with 71% of the 13,807 identified contacts reached and advised to self-isolate, a similar proportion to the previous week. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)