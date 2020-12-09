Proposed new Swiss COVID-19 restrictions not aimed at skiing

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New restrictions under consideration by the Swiss government to tackle the worsening COVID-19 situation do not extend to outdoor sports, including skiing, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Tuesday.

The government has already announced a raft of measures designed to restrict the virus's spread in ski areas, including capacity limits on transport, but plans to keep the slopes open unlike neighbours France, Italy and Germany. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)