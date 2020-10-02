Putin, Lukashenko confident Belarus problems will soon be resolved - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the post-election situation in Belarus on Friday and voiced confidence that "the problems that have arisen will soon be resolved", the Kremlin said.

Putin is the main ally of Lukashenko, who has faced nearly two months of protests since an election that the opposition accused him of stealing.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)