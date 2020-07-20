Putin names new governor of restive Russian region hit by protests

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday named a new acting governor to head Russia's Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk after the previous regional head was arrested on murder charges earlier this month, sparking a wave of protests.

At least 10,000 people demonstrated in Khabarovsk on Saturday to demand Moscow release Sergei Furgal, a member of the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) who won election in 2018 after beating a rival from the ruling pro-Putin party.

Putin on Monday formally removed Furgal from his post and appointed Mikhail Degtyaryov, another LDPR member, to step in as the acting head of the region, according to a decree published on the Kremlin website. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)