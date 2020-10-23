Putin says Russia would not have let Navalny fly out for treatment if it had poisoned him

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if someone in Russia had wanted to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, then Russia would not have allowed him to be flown to Germany for treatment.

Navalny fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Blood samples taken from him confirmed the presence of a Novichok nerve agent, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has said. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)