DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways fleet of 10 Airbus A380s will likely stay grounded for several years due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on travel demand, its chief executive said on Monday.

"We don't think we are going to operate our A380s for at least the next couple of years," Akbar al-Baker told an online conference.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)