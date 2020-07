DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 on Monday, adding 546 new cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

With a population of about 2.7 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world's highest per capita number of confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle)