Qatar foreign min says there has been movement on resolving Gulf dispute

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday that there has been movement on resolving a bitter diplomatic dispute among the Gulf countries but that he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter.

The United States and Kuwait have been working to end a row that has seen Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt impose a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar since mid-2017. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson)