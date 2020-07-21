Qatar state minister for defence meets with Turkish defense minister and Libya's minister of interior

CAIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's state minister for defense affairs met on Monday with the Turkish defense minister and Libya's minister of interior to discuss the latest developments in Libya, Qatar's ministry of defense said on Twitter.

Egyptian lawmakers approved on Monday the deployment of armed forces in combat missions abroad giving President Sisi a mandate to intervene in the conflict in Libya.

Qatar and Egypt are on opposite sides of a regional rift, alongside three Gulf countries. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)