QB McCoy starts as Jones inactive for Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was one of the team's inactives for Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

Veteran quarterback Colt McCoy drew the start for New York. McCoy engineered a 17-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago when Jones was sidelined with the hamstring injury.

Entering Sunday's contest, the 34-year-old McCoy had completed 21 of 35 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception in three games (one start) this season.

Clayton Thorson, who was added to the roster Saturday, was New York's backup quarterback against the Browns. Thorson, a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 from Northwestern, has never played in an NFL game.

The team also added versatile Joe Webb, who has thrown 159 career passes, to the roster on Saturday.

